Boston Marathon bombing suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was charged Monday with using a weapon of mass destruction and the White House said he will be tried in civilian court, according to NBC News.

The 19-year-old was admitted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center this weekend after he was found by authorities on April 19 seriously wounded while hiding in a boat. He faces a gunshot wound to his throat and though he cannot talk, he is responding to questions from authorities by writing his answers on paper.

Tsarnaev, a U.S. citizen of Chechen origin, made his initial court appearance in the hospital where he is being treated. He was advised of his rights and charged with one count of using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in the U.S., and one count of malicious destruction of property with an explosive device. The charges could carry the death penalty and Tsarnaev was assigned three federal public defenders, according to the news report.

Read the charges here.

"He will not be treated as an enemy combatant. We will prosecute this terrorist through our civilian system of justice," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said. "Under U.S. law, United States citizens cannot be tried in military commissions. And it is important to remember that since 9/11 we have used the federal court system to convict and incarcerate hundreds of terrorists."

Tsarnaev agreed to "voluntary detention" but did not answer questions about bail, according to court records. A probable cause hearing was set for May 30 in U.S. District Court.

Tsarnaev and his brother, the late Tamerlan Tsarnaev, are suspects of the Boston Marathon bombing that took place on April 15. Two explosions went off killing three people and injuring more than 140 others. Tamerlan, 26, died on April 18 following a shootout he and his brother were involved in with police.

Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said Sunday that evidence shows the brothers were planning on attacking "other individuals" as well.