Former FOX News reporter Courtney Friel is claiming that Donald Trump previously called her and invited her to his office at the Trump Tower so they could kiss.

This happened before Trump became President of the United States. The two were both married, but Trump allegedly came on Friel and made the inappropriate invitation.

Friel and Trump used to spend a lot of time together, as the former would often fill-in to host "Fox & Friends."

Friel revealed all the creepy details of the alleged proposition in the new memoir she is about to release. The book is entitled "Tonight at 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News." It is expected to be available in the market by Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who is currently a news anchor in LA, claimed that President Trump called her "the hottest one at Fox News." She also said that he called her office line a few times to discuss the possibility of her becoming one of the judges in Trump's Miss USA Beauty Pageant.

For what it's worth, Friel had mentioned it to Trump that she was interested to be a judge.

Although Trump has told her that it would be impossible for her to be a judge since she is working for another network, he did ask her about her career goals and other future plans. In the sneak peek of the book that she shared with Daily News, Friel wrote about how Trump complimented the work she did with FNC.

The former reporter then revealed that out of nowhere, Trump invited her to his office so that they could "kiss."

Friel said that she was surprised by the advancement. Although she has heard of Trump's bluntness, especially when it comes to his desire for women, she was still "shocked" by how easy it was for him to say it to her.

"Donald, I believe we are both married," Friel claimed to have responded. Then, before he could say a word, she dropped the call.

The indecent proposition she got from Donald Trump was difficult for her to report given Trump was running for president back then. Friel wrote that she felt infuriated whenever Trump would dismiss women's stories about his indecent advances. He would call them liars.

Courtney, who had the same experience with Trump felt bad.

In her book, Friel revealed that there is some truth in the women who claimed to have been harassed by Trump. She has experienced it herself and that is why she wrote about it in her memoir.

Friel thinks that maybe through her memoir, she would be able to tell the world her "untold" story with Trump and that it would reveal more about him and his character.

The broadcaster, however, jokingly wrote that she could have claimed and said that "I could have banged the president, but I passed."

This revelation of Courtney Friel in her memoir and all the other stories about women being harassed by Trump may all serve their purpose. Whether it is to bring the truth out or to reveal the real character of the U.S. President, it is really up to the public.

Although several attempts to reach the White House to get their comment on the alleged "kiss," there is still no response from the official spokesperson.

