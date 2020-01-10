Top places to visit this 2020 in the Riviera Maya

Every year the Riviera Maya continues to receive more and more tourists willing to spend an unforgettable vacation either by visiting the most popular sites in the city of Cancun or by going to the majestic historical ruins of the Mayan culture.

However, every different year sites receive the attention of visitors; this is due to the trends that mark the social networks. And it is not the same success that had Playa Delfines a few months ago with which it is currently getting Playa El Cielo of Cozumel.

For this reason, we will talk about places that are trending on the Internet to visit this 2020 in the Riviera Maya. It is worth noting that there are many more places, but here we will talk only about those that we consider most important.

Cozumel:

We begin this shortlist with one of the destinations that are becoming more and more popular lately, and that is that Cozumel is a visual, cultural, and gastronomic delight in its entirety!

From luxury hotels to very humble hostels, the variety of prices that can be found is great, besides having a plus for being an island so that the climate will be charming.

Besides taking into account that near the coast of Cozumel, we can find the essential sandbank of this island, or better known as El Cielo, in which you can perform different water activities and see a lot of starfish, among more marine life.

Chichen Itzá:

Considered one of the wonders of the world, Chichen Itza is undoubtedly one of the most crucial tourist attractions not only of the Riviera Maya or the southeast but of the entire country.

Here we can learn about the importance of the Mayan culture in the southern part of the country, about its most famous monuments such as the Pyramid of Kukulkan, the temple of the jaguars, and the great sacred cenote.

Another of the most interesting points to visit this place is to know the great ball game, one of the most unusual and impressive activities of this culture.

To get to know these impressive ruins and learn more about their history, it is highly recommended to hire Cancun Shuttle Transportation to look for the option to request a private tour service and enjoy more of the experience in Chichen Itza.

Tulum:

Tulum is one of the favorite destinations for young people and couples to immortalize amazing moments, as it has different types of accommodations, from hotels with many amenities near the beach to more economical suites located in the beautiful city center.

Besides having an important area of historical ruins, where we can find Mayan ruins that border the beach, see sunsets here becomes a total visual delight.

The most comfortable way to know Tulum in the best approach is to make a City Tulum Car Rental, since not only can we find the above mentioned, but also in the surroundings we can find impressive cenotes that are worth to know.

Cancun:

Cancun has a lot of places and activities to do, that's why we wanted to close this list of the best places to visit this 2020 in the Riviera Maya.

One of the biggest attractions that this impressive city has is its Hotel Zone, which has an extension of almost 15 mi, full of the best resorts and the most delicious restaurants.

Without a doubt, knowing all the attractions that Cancun has can be something challenging to do in one single trip.

However, in case you want to try it, the most viable option would be to make a Cancun Car Rental by City Car Rental to do it most comfortably and economically possible!

