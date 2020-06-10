Kobe Bryant Death: Pilot's Lawyer Wants Trial OUT Of Los Angeles

With the ongoing case over the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, the family of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, is petitioning not to hold the trial in Los Angeles.

This came after Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar, filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in L.A. Superior Court against Zobayan's estate and the Island Express Helicopters.

In the civil action, the late pilot -- who was navigating the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter -- is emphasized to have a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances."

It was previously reported that the aircraft was flying at 180 miles per hour and was navigating through foggy weather moments before the crash.

Zobayan Family Requesting Trial To Be Held Outside L.A

With this, Zobayan's legal counsel has submitted a motion to request that the arraignment must be moved outside of L.A. for a fair trial.

"Defendant Zobayan intends to file a motion to transfer venue to a county outside Los Angeles County on the grounds that an impartial jury cannot be empaneled in Los Angeles Superior Court in this matter," the court document reads, per The Sun.

Kobe's Death Costs Bryant's Family ''Hundreds of Millions'' Of Dollars

Furthermore, the 38-year-old Vanessa is seeking "hundreds of millions" in damages, mainly based on the loss of future earnings of Kobe.

"Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars," Vanessa's claim furthered, per The Blast.

In addition to the court documents filed by Vanessa, she is seeking "economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper."

Kobe Bryant, Passengers Knew The Risks Of Flying

Prior to this, Zobayan's family clapped back at Vanessa's lawsuit and insisted that the late Lakers great and the seven other passengers were aware of the risks involved in flying at that time.

"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," Ara's brother, Berge Zobayan, told People.

Island Express also seconded the claims of Zobayan's family, which makes Vanessa's lawsuit for the said damages invalid, as cited by entertainment outlet TMZ.

Apart from Kobe, Gianna and the pilot, six other victims, namely John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Payton and Sarah Chester and Christina Mauser, perished in the fatal crash that took place in the hillside of Calabasas, California

The group was supposed to be heading to a basketball game at the retired NBA star's Mamba Sports Academy.

