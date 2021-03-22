Kylie Jenner Explains What Moved Her to Donate $5K to Makeup Artist Samuel Rauda

Kylie Jenner wants her fans to know that her decisions are motivated by good intentions. After facing criticism for endorsing a GoFundMe for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda, the makeup mogul took to Instagram to clarify the situation. The online campaign aimed at helping Rauda to pay for his hospital bills after a serious accident,

Jenner, 23, drew backlash over the weekend after posting on her Instagram Story, "@makeupbysamuel, may God keep an eye on you and keep you safe. Please say a prayer for Sam, who was involved in an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to see his family and donate to me."

Despite donating $5,000 of her own money, the reality star was chastised online by some fans who claimed she could easily have covered all of Rauda's medical expenses. The GoFundMe campaign already has a $120,000 target.

On Monday, Kylie responded to all of the backlash on her Instagram Story. She stated that although she worked with Rauda a few years ago, he is no longer her makeup artist, and she no longer has a personal relationship with him. Ariel, her current makeup artist, told her about his injury.

"After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k.They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone else also felt compelled to share or donate. I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam."

"Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful wherever I can be. Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help."

Samuel Rauda, the makeup artist underwent major surgery on March 14, according to his GoFundMe page, which was set up by his family. They've so far raised almost $100,000.

