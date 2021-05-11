Harry Styles' Brit Awards 2021 Acceptance Speech Sends Fans into Frenzy— Here’s Why

Harry Styles graced the 2021 Brit Awards on Tuesday night with his eye-catching brown suit and extremely short hair.

The former One Direction star scooped the Best British Single trophy for his hit song "Watermelon Sugar," fresh from his Best Pop Song of the same track at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

His appearance had people talking, and not because of his outfit choice- for the first time.

Instead, fans are talking about his acceptance speech.

Harry Styles' Bizarre Acceptance Speech at the 2021 Brit Awards

The pop star, who is in the middle of filming his new movie "My Policeman," said on stage, "Thank you so much."

"I just continue to be baffled by moments like this and they make me more and more incredibly grateful to do this job every day," the 27-year-old added.

He continued, "I am really happy to be here and proud to be celebrating British music tonight."

Styles went on to thank his fans and healthcare workers amid the pandemic, "I want to thank my fans for being so generous to me, always, and everyone in my life who has my back."

Talking to NHS staff sitting in the audience, "All of you around there, thank you for everything you did for this country in the last year."

However, Harry Styles, who grew up in Cheshire where people have strong accents, left fans distracted with his new American-sounding accent.

On Twitter, fans were quick to question why suddenly he was talking in an "American accent."

One person wrote, "My mom just asked why Harry was talking with an American accent at the Brits."

Another one tweeted, "Harry Styles spoke in an American accent for some reason."

Another person questioned, "No one is talking about how Harry Styles has developed an American accent?"

But others suggested that perhaps he had the accent because just finished filming for his movie "Don't Worry Darling" in the US.

One tweeted, "Harry sounds American because he just filming a movie where he has to use an American accent."

However, no matter what accent Styles are speaking, others still believe that he's still "very British."

"Why are people saying Harry sounds American. He's like posh Northern. LMFAO. He's still very British."

Harry Styles' New Movie 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin at My Policeman set! pic.twitter.com/aESdH2aJzK — My Policeman | Updates (@MyPolicemanNew) May 4, 2021

But perhaps his British accent will return pretty soon because Harry Styles is currently filming in Brighton, UK, for his upcoming movie "My Policeman."

The "Adore You" crooner plays the lead role of Tom, a gay policeman who marries Marion, a character played by Emma Corrin.

Fans have been flocking to the set of his new film as early as dawn just to catch a glimpse of the singer-turned-actor.

