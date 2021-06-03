'KUWTK': Kim Kardashian Hints at Cause of 'Big Fight' with Kanye West Before Filing For Divorce

In a recent episode of the hit reality TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", Kim Kardashian can be seen struggling over her marital problems with Kanye West.

The episode revolves around the Kardashian-Jenner family in Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada for a long weekend vacation.

While the rest of the family enjoys their out-of-the-city getaway, Kim appears to be stressing about something. It started with an argument between her and sister Khloe as she asks to throw the cookies away because she already gained 15 pounds.

Kim then proceeded to lock herself in a room. In the commentary, Khloe explained the situation, "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship." Khloe stated. (check out the clip below)

"sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through" she added.

Khloe then sat down with Kim to ask about what's going on with her marriage. Kim directly answered that there is no fighting happening "at the moment" and everything is calm so she just "rolls with it"

READ NOW: Jojo Siwa's Star-Studded Party Disturbed by Man Possibly Overdosed; Cops Responded

Before the family vacation, Khloe stated that Kim and Kanye had a "big fight", the cause of the argument was not revealed in the episode.

In a different clip, which appears to be the time when the estranged couple just had the fight, Kim can be seen sobbing and questioning herself in their marriage.

"I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that" Kim told her sisters Kendall, Kylie, and Kourtney.

"I feel like a f*cking failure, it's like my third f*cking marriage, I feel like a f*cking loser" she added. "I can't even think about that, like, I wanted to be happy".

Khloe then commended her sister in the commentary by saying that Kim is one of the most incredible people ever. She also explained that Kim is trying to protect her marriage with Kanye at all costs but it's taking a toll on her.

"I just want her to take care of herself too" Khloe ended.

The date of when the footages were taken for the episode was not mentioned that's why it's unclear whether Kim has already filed for divorce during at the time.

Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West's divorce has not yet been finalized.

The ex-couple are currently co-parenting their four children.

READ ALSO: O.J Simpson's Rep F. Lee Bailey Dead at 87: Was Cause of Death COVID-Related?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles