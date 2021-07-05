'New Harry and Meghan' Called it Quits 18 Months After Rushed Wedding

Dubbed as the "New Harry and Meghan," Harry Roper-Curzon and Hanna Jaff called it quits after 18 months of marriage.

Similar to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, these two were from two completely different worlds.

According to sources, Harry Roper-Curzon is a British aristocrat who had fallen in love and married Hanna Jaff, a California-born actress.

Sources reported that the reason for their divorce was because "They came to realize [that] they barely knew each other."

A close family friend of the couple had described the situation as "a big mess," with the couple not even on speaking terms and have tasked their respective divorce lawyers to "trash it out."

When asked about the possibility of reconciliation, the friend blatantly extinguishes any hopes by saying a statement.

"Harry went to visit her family in Mexico and he quickly realized they should have got to know each other better before they married."

Harry Roper-Curzon and Hanna Jaff Relationship Leading to a Cursed Marriage

The cursed couple, Harry-Roper Curzon and Hanna Jaff had filed for divorced days before their 1st marriage anniversary.

Daily Mail has claimed that the two had been destined for failure as alleged red flags had appeared before tying the knot.



These red flags were seen as omens, like the night where Harry proposed to Hanna with a ring that was also a family heirloom.

After wearing the ring, Hanna developed a rash on her finger.

The former lovers met in September 2019 through the introduction of fellow aristocratic Martha Sitwell.

Two months later, the two were reported to be on the ski slopes of Gstaad spending a romantic holiday together.

Harry and Hanna had kept their nuptials secret from everyone and held the wedding at Chelsea Town Hall in West London.

READ ALSO: Princes Harry, William Reunited? Sources Claim THIS Helps in Accomplishing the Near-Impossible

Harry Roper-Curzon's Father Lord Teynham Throws Bronze Sculpture of Hanna Jaff into Pond

As soon as the two filed divorce, it was also reported how the couple threw the bronze sculpture made by Hanna Jeff's former father-in-law into the family estate pond.

Harry's father, Lord Teynham, more known as the sculptor David Roper-Curzon, had claimed to "lobbed the unfinished bust into the pond," when asked about the sculpture.

The aristocratic sculptor had been sculpting Hanna into a bronze bust ever since the couple had announced their union last year.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Yet Another Royal Tradition with Birth of Daughter Lilibet Diana

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles