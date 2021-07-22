A probable arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out late Wednesday inside a vacant Garden District property owned by pop singer Beyoncé.

The celebrities' New Orleans residence s now under investigation as authorities are led to believe the incident to be an arson attack. The oven was packed full of books, and evidence of a gas canister was found in the scene sources reported.

The NOPD claims that a suspicious individual was seen lurking near the property based on statements from eyewitnesses.

UPDATE: NOPD confirms the fire at the home reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as simple arson. PD received tip about suspicious person around the same time/ area as fire. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/3P4ThP4LeV — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) July 22, 2021

Others also saw a figure running away from the estate, "My neighbor around the corner, she saw a dude jump over the fence on the backside of Harmony and Eight." Calls about a fire started pouring in around 6:15 PM on Wednesday as the fire department headed over to the plush Garden District of Louisiana City.

A total of 22 firefighters were deployed at the location, and it took them more than 2 hours to settle down the flames. An agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms, and Explosive dropped in after to assist in the investigation. Fortunately, no one was injured or home at the time of the incident.

The Real Price of Beyoncè's New Orleans Mansion

Beyonce's New Orleans mansion is a historic estate that is estimated to be around 2.4 million dollars.

Acquired by Sugarcane Park LCC in 2015, the estate is currently managed by Bey's mom, Miss Tina. According to New York Post, the house was built as the Westminister Presbyterian church in 1927 and spans across 15,200 square feet.

In 2013, the six-bedroom and six-and-a-half bathrooms mansion had been marketed for $2.5 million by its previous owner- Sandra C. McNamara.

However, city records in 2015 show that the "Lemonade" singer had purchased it for the nominal price of $100.

Beyonce Attends Kanye West's #DONDA Listening Party?

Assumptions about Beyoncè and Jay-Z attending Kanye's album listening party are circulating on social media. Fans are losing their minds as tweets about attendees spotting Bey and Jay at Kanye's live streaming event for "Donda."

"Kanye waiting on Jay and Beyoncè to show up #DONDA," joked another fan.

Kanye waiting on Jay and Beyoncé to show up #DONDA — DC (@just4kicks87) July 23, 2021



The initial reaction is shouting in shock, "BEYONCÈ AT DONDA HOUSE???" and "BEYONCÈ????? #DONDA."

Others are fueling the rumors, "Just passed beyoncè to get to my seat #Donda" and "It's rumored Beyoncè and Kim are at the donda listening party. Just not Kanye #DONDA."



