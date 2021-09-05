Mark Hamill earned the internet's attention after he proved the possibility of a hilarious theory.

On Twitter, users were surprised upon seeing the actor's name on the list. While his fans thought he could have been cast for another series or movie, his name actually popped out due to a hilarious reason.

One of his followers mentioned him in a tweet, saying that writing "Mark Hamill" can bring him thousands of likes.

The 69-year-old "Star Wars" actor then tried the magic and retweeted the post alongside his full name, "Mark Hamill."

For a celebrity who has over 4.7 million followers, he immediately reached 100,000 likes in an hour. The actor also pinned the tweet on his page already so fans could see it immediately.

The tweet gained hilarious responses from fans and celebrities who want to try the "theory."

Tara Dublin said, "My best tweet ever got around 32K likes. If I can't beat that with my Dave Grohl story in my pinned tweet, maybe tweeting this will: Mark Hamill."

"I love how the timeline be assembling to show love for Mark Hamill," another wrote with a clip from "Avengers: Endgame."

Mark Hamill in Demand

Aside from gaining people's attention by tweeting his name, the actor recently made online fuss again as reports about his cameo in the season two finale "The Mandalorian" emerged.

ScreenRant noted that bringing back the actor to voice Luke Skywalker was a tough job since the actor is already is in his 60s while the character is 28 years old in the timeline.

The crew then did all the possible ways to create a young Jedi out of Hamill, including Deepfake technology and de-aging. They also tried using special light for the character's facial textures so Hamill's face could be perfectly superimposed.

The show's creator, Jon Favreau, spoke candidly about the replication process.

READ ALSO: LeVar Burton As 'Jeopardy!' Permanent Host Petition Poses Threat to Other Aspirants

"Something people didn't realise is that his voice isn't real," the director said. "His voice, the young Luke Skywalker voice, is completely synthesised using an application called Respeecher."

Meanwhile, "The Mandalorian" supervising sound editor Matthew Wood detailed how they used technology in the episode of the finale.

Per Wood, they still had clean recorded ADR from the original films and the "Star Wars" radio that shows what he did before. From there, the team fortunately made clean recordings out of the materials.

READ MORE: Willard Scott Cause of Death: 'Today' Weatherman Dead At His Virginia Farm