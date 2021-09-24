The "Friend of Mine" singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing in Georgia after being diagnosed positive with COVID-19.

The Gospel singer was filed as an official missing person shortly after she was released from the hospital. The Cobb County officials reported to TMZ that they found "no evidence of foul play" and even spoke with Kelly's boyfriend at her house when they conducted a welfare check last Saturday, September 18.

On the other hand, the officials could not tell her whereabouts, which made the 48-year-old listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center.

Where Is Kelly Price?

The singer posted a video where she revealed that she got tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29. The songstress also admitted that she was "struggling" with the symptoms that further became severe, which made her transferred to the ICU.

She made a statement saying, "I Am COVID Positive. I'm following Dr's orders. I'm quarantined."

The singer further stated what she felt with her sickness, "Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I'm not in the hospital. I'm grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery."

The family of the "It's Gonna Rain" singer told the outlet that they kept in touch with her while she was staying in the hospital in early August. They even admitted that her two children visited her numerous times.

However, after three weeks of her admission, her kids told the outlet they got a call regarding her discharge. Upon hearing the news, this became a surprise to them as she still has not fully recovered from her diagnosis.

Price's Boyfriend Becomes Suspect?

As reported by The Sun, the family has never kept in touch with the singer ever since then. They even reported that her boyfriend allegedly keeps her friends and family from visiting her home to law enforcers.

And this made a rift that already started between Kelly's boyfriend and Price's family. The said decision reportedly became the reason that triggered them to ask the police for a welfare check. As a result, they launched an official investigation to find Kelly.

Fans immediately expressed their shock, worry, and confusion on Twitter with many demanding answers and accused her boyfriend, who needs to be questioned for her disappearance.

