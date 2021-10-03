Britney Spears is finally free - kind of.

Jamie Spears is already out as conservator, but now, somebody will replace him - and not Brit's new conservator - but her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

In a new report by OK! Magazine, if people want a piece of the "Baby One More Time" singer, they will go through the fitness trainer.

Since becoming engaged, Britney Spears is reportedly too happy to let Sam call the shots when it comes to managing her life.

According to the outlet's source, she "practically put Sam in charge of her affairs."

"He's answering her phone, responding to her business emails and overseeing her security detail."

They went on to say, "She even has him handling interview requests, plus anyone in her family who wants to see her should check with him first."

But Is Britney Spears OK with This?

The award-winning performer, who has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, is reportedly OK with their reported arrangement.

The source said she "is in a great place, and she gives much of the credit to Sam because he has always been so protective of her."

After Sam proposed to her on Sept. 12, five days after Jamie filed a petition to end the conservatorship that he had controlled for 13 years, Britney has "given hum the keys to her heart and pretty much everything else."

However, unlike her dad, the "Womanizer" singer reportedly knows that her fiancé's intentions are "pure," and they further said that Britney knows he wants only the best for her.

"She says his love has saved her so many times."

READ ALSO: Gwyneth Paltrow Worst Boss of 2021? Goop CEO Accused of Being Toxic

What Is Britney Spears Up to Now?

Britney Spears is reportedly excited to start performing again now that her father is out of the conservatorship.

Because of that, venues in Las Vegas are reportedly lining up to welcome her back.

In a report by Radar Online, an insider in Sin City said every casino wants the "Lucky" singer back.

"She could literally have her pick of venue and name her price."

But since Jamie was the one who managed everything, it has been reported nobody knows how to contact the pop princess.

The insider said Britney should start building her team from scratch again with only the people she trusts and should hurry the process because "after all this pass and attention, Britney could be the best-selling artist in Vegas history."

READ MORE: Katherine Heigl Sweet Justice: Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Pleased Ex Co-Stars Are Being Shamed?