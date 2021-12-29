The difference between a successful and an unsuccessful podcast is clear. For a show to not only thrive, but flourish, it needs to be able to capture an audience in an authentic routine. After all, most listeners are actively fitting in time to engage in a podcast as they go about their regular lifestyle. Recently a study has shown that while 49% of podcast listening happens at home, 22% happens while driving, 11% at work, and 8% while exercising. For a person to fit something into such normal, yet intimate parts of their day it likely means that they can resonate or learn from what they are listening to, and while true crime focused podcasts are one of the most highlighted themed shows nowadays, the top podcast themes to garner attention continues to remain general chat shows. Being able to take your show alongside the ebb and flow of life and range your conversations on a spectrum of different topics while staying true to your brand will ultimately allow the audience to feel as if they can grow with you as a show host.

Podcast veteran Travis Chappell is no stranger to this concept of networking to build a brand. His podcast, after all, is aptly titled, Build Your Network, and has put a focus on engaging in conversations that encourage personal growth, success based mentality, and thought-provoking tête-à-tête's with household name guests such as Shaq, Rob Dyrdek, Matt Barnes, Tomi Lahren, etc. Chappell believes that "Your network will increase in direct proportion to the amount of value you can add to others. If you want a more valuable network, become a more valuable person to connect with." This belief of his can be attributed to much of the success he has seen. His authentic display of character consistently crosses the board whether you are one of the 2 million downloads tuning into an episode of his or one of his 46.5K followers on Instagram tagging along for his relatable content. Chappell expresses, "I'm passionate about relationships and people. Everything I take on serves that purpose in some way." Time and time again, exemplifications of this align his character with his brand and the same can be said for the software he developed, Guestio.

Guestio is an app created and launched by Chappell mid-pandemic, centred on providing a marketplace for show hosts and businesses alike looking to promote and expand their brand. It allows show hosts the opportunity to book guests for their shows in one easy swoop through customized pitches emblematic of their brand as opposed to bland, mass requests, separating Guestio from other marketing agencies with the authentically driven network-based solution. It was, and currently remains, the only solution of its kind, heavily fostering opportunities as well for show hosts to earn income and thus monetize their efforts as they build their brand. Chappell's overall business mantra boldly claims to "access the inaccessible" and by launching Guestio, he has proven this to be a substantial mindset to reside in. With the podcast industry competing on both large and small scales for advertising, Edison Research has predicted that podcast advertising revenue will have spilled past the $1 billion mark by the end of 2021 and will double past the $2 billion mark by the end of 2022. Chappell's authentic brand built on relationships continues to speak for itself, however. Chappell believes that "If you build a good product, you don't have to spend as much on marketing." While others still will inevitably rely on marketing from the traditional standpoint to promote their shows and businesses, the relational reliance through Guestio, which also perpetuates the organic outreach through cultivating community, proves that it is capable of standing the test of time in terms of audience building. Chappell's own numbers capitalizing and highlighting his show's success speak for themselves, hence why utilizing a tool thoughtfully created and curated by him makes sense for those looking to expand their brand.

For those looking to either launch their dreams of starting a show or looking to take their current show to the next level, Guestio is an easy way to get started. Chappell's personal influx of experience infused into the software of the app allows participants to take a page out of his book and reap the rewards that come along with it. The difference between a successful and an unsuccessful podcast still remains clear - the show built surrounded by a firm, authentic network will inevitably be the one to blossom. With Guestio, users can take that concept, run with it, and grow from it.