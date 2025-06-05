"Love Island USA" season 7 contestant Yulissa Escobar was abruptly removed from the show during the second episode of the season after clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced.

Escobar's departure was announced on the second episode by series narrator Iain Stirling, who tells viewers "Yulissa has left the villa" shortly into the episode. Prior to her leaving, social media users found clips of Escobar using racist slurs which then began circulating online.

Although producers did not address the exact reason for Escobar's exit, her departure comes following intense backlash online and calls for her to be removed.

Escobar can be heard using the n-word repeatedly while referring to previous relationships in one clip obtained by TMZ.

Furthermore, now-deleted TikTok videos of Escobar have also resurfaced in which she repeatedly declares her support for President Donald Trump, which has earned her online backlash.

Fans of the show took to social media after noticing her departure, some of which said it took them several moments to notice she was missing after her disappearance was quickly mentioned at the start of the show.

"The producers immediately kicking Yulissa off and brushing over it in 3 seconds is hilarious. They said no way girl, you're not bringing us down with you," one user wrote over top of a TikTok that has since amassed more than 5.4 million views.

"[And] not one person mentioned it," another user laughed. One commented, "She didn't even last a week."

"Crying [because] I was damn near done the episode when I realized she was gone," wrote one user.

"The only used her for the premiere and to cause a little drama. And that was it," said another.

"I keep cackling about this because in my imagination they woke her up like drill sergeants and told everyone else to mind their business," another tweeted.

"Didn't realize Yulissa was gone until Ace said he was single now," one user wrote.