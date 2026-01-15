Cam Gigandet, best known for his role in "Twilight," has been ordered to pay increased child support to his ex-wife, Dominique Gigandet, amid their ongoing custody dispute.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled on January 7 that his monthly payments would rise from $4,626 to $5,540. Dominique attended the hearing, but Cam, 43, was not present.

The former couple, who married in 2008 and divorced in 2022, share three children: Everleigh, 16, Rekker, 12, and Armie, 9.

The judge also ordered both parents to maintain health insurance for the children, with Cam responsible for covering 70% of any unreimbursed medical costs, Yahoo reported.

The decision follows Dominique's accusations that Cam moved to Texas in May 2025, leaving her to care for their children full-time.

In court filings last June, she stated, "So as of right now, I have 100 percent custody." Dominique also shared details about her work as a self-employed graphic designer and spray-tan artist, explaining that her income fluctuates month to month.

She noted her monthly expenses were about $5,870, with around $4,000 covered by third parties. "I'm starting life over," she wrote in her filings.

John Stamos, Dale Dickey, and Cam Gigandet are joining the cast of The Hunting Wives Season 2! pic.twitter.com/Cnx5loQ91q — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2025

Read more: Sia Plans To Testify At Spousal Support And Custody Hearing As Court Filings Reveal She Will Be A Primary Witness

Cam Gigandet Balances New Family Life

Cam and Dominique initially agreed to shared custody in their June 2024 divorce settlement, with spousal support payments tied to Cam's annual income.

The increased child support comes nearly a year after that agreement, reflecting the new custody arrangement.

Amid the dispute, Cam's personal life has continued to evolve. In early 2023, he began dating actress Hannah James, and in September 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

According to US Magazine, their son, Dare Wylder James Gigandet, was born in January 2025. Hannah shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling Dare "the one thing that is progressing every single day — without effort or permission."

Cam Gigandet rose to fame as James in the 2008 "Twilight" film, starring alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

He has also appeared in" Burlesque" with Cher and Christina Aguilera, Antoine Fuqua's "The Magnificent Seven," and "Easy A" with Emma Stone.

More recently, he had roles in the Netflix series "The Hunting Wives" and the TV show "Second Chances."