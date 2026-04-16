Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for "Focker-In-Law," the fourth film in the "Meet the Parents" franchise, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas on April 15, featuring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro introducing the footage onstage.

The trailer shows Ariana Grande as Olivia Jones, a former FBI hostage negotiator engaged to Greg Focker's son, Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo.

It flips the original dynamic, with Stiller's Greg now acting as the suspicious father-in-law, testing Olivia using family interrogation tactics like the lie detector. Olivia passes the test easily and gains approval from De Niro's Jack Byrnes, frustrating Greg, according to People.

First 'Focker-In-Law' Trailer

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro presented the trailer together. Stiller joked that he is now the "new De Niro" of the franchise, given his age matches De Niro's during the 2000 original. De Niro responded by calling the remark "very disrespectful."

The film reunites original cast members, including Owen Wilson as Kevin Rawley, Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes, and Teri Polo as Pam Focker. New additions feature Beanie Feldstein as Henry's twin sister, Samantha, along with Eduardo Franco. John Hamburg wrote and directed the comedy, with Stiller and De Niro also producing.

Trailer scenes depict Greg choking on steak at dinner, getting attacked by a German Shepherd, and racing Olivia on bikes in matching pink shirts. Grande's character outsmarts Greg's attempts to undermine her. The footage ends with Greg declaring himself "a real boy" escaping Olivia's "evil Geppetto," before a dog confronts him, SlashFilm reported.

"Focker-In-Law" marks the first entry since "Little Fockers" in 2010, 16 years prior. The project entered early talks in December 2024. Stiller praised Grande's energy in a prior Entertainment Weekly interview, noting her addition revitalized the long-dormant series.

De Niro complimented Grande onstage as his funniest scene partner ever. Stiller echoed this on "The Tonight Show" in November 2025, calling her "crazy talented" and "sweet." The film targets a Thanksgiving release on Nov. 25, 2026, as per Rolling Stone.