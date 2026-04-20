Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo made a rare joint red carpet appearance, stepping out together at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony on April 18 and turning the evening into a stylish date night.

The couple, who have been married since 2014, arrived hand in hand at the Santa Monica event, drawing attention with their coordinated yet distinct looks.

Levine, 47, wore a classic black suit paired with a light blue button-down shirt, showing off a clean-shaven face that marked a noticeable change from his usual look.

Prinsloo, 37, complemented him in a one-shoulder vintage gown, styled with loose waves that flowed down her back, US Magazine reported.

Their appearance stood out not only for their fashion choices but also because the pair rarely walks red carpets together.

Over the years, they have kept much of their personal life private, focusing on family while balancing busy careers in music and modeling.

It’s date night for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize red carpet pic.twitter.com/cLHItsd8WA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 19, 2026

Adam Levine Says Family Comes First

Levine, best known as the frontman of Maroon 5, has often spoken about how his priorities have shifted since becoming a father.

According to ENews, the couple shares three children: daughters Dusty Rose, 9, and Gio Grace, 8, and a son born in 2023.

During a previous performance, Levine shared a heartfelt message about his family, saying, "I used to be out here for me and now I'm out here for them... they're everything and all that matters to me in the whole world."

That sense of family connection continues behind the scenes. Levine has said his children are big fans of his music, even knowing songs he barely remembers recording.

"The cool thing about my kids is they're obsessed with the band," he shared in an earlier interview, noting how their enthusiasm surprises him.

Prinsloo has also been open about the support they give each other. When she returned to the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2024, she revealed that Levine cheered her on from afar due to work commitments, showing how they stay connected even when apart.