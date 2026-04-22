Katie Holmes, 47, has sparked fresh speculation about a possible rekindling of romance with former "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson after quietly liking romantic comments on Instagram. The subtle interaction came after their recent reunion to promote their upcoming film "Happy Hours."

On April 16, Holmes shared a photo on Instagram showing her warmly embracing Joshua Jackson as they announced their participation in the Tribeca Film Festival this June with "Happy Hours."

In the caption, she wrote, "We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours. So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream."

The post sparked a surge of comments from fans hoping the pair would rekindle their relationship. One follower wrote, "They should be a couple," while another described the post as a "hard launch." Instead of ignoring these comments, Holmes quietly acknowledged them by liking several, causing fans and social media users to react excitedly, as per US Weekly.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson first dated during the early years of "Dawson's Creek", between 1998 and 1999. Though their romantic relationship ended, they stayed close friends and colleagues until the show ended in 2003. Their bond has clearly endured over the years.

Fans are even more interested in them now that they've been seen together in public. Just days before the Instagram post, they were seen side-by-side at a New York gala screening, appearing relaxed and close.

Their new film "Happy Hours", set in New York City, tells the story of two former lovers reconnecting years after an unresolved breakup—a plot that mirrors their real-life history.

Joshua Jackson described the project as deeply meaningful during an interview on the "Today" show.

"Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us," he said, adding, "There are these people in your life, she's a lifelong friend now, and for us to be able to go back and do this again... was kind of magical."

Both actors have had high-profile relationships since their days on "Dawson's Creek". Jackson was married to Jodie Turner-Smith, with whom he shares a daughter; they separated in 2023. Holmes was famously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and they share daughter, Suri.

Fans are excited about what might happen next because Holmes and Jackson are getting closer again in public. This has led to ongoing online discussions about their possible future together.