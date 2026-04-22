Warner Bros. has released the first teaser for "Clayface," giving audiences an early look at DC Studios' horror-thriller take on the Batman villain ahead of the film's theatrical debut on Oct. 23, 2026.

The teaser frames the film as a body-horror story centered on Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen, a rising Hollywood actor whose life is upended after a violent attack leaves him scarred and desperate for a cure. In the footage, the character turns to an experimental treatment that appears to transform him into the shape-shifting Clayface.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios are positioning the project as a darker entry in the shared universe. The trailer describes the movie as "DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre" and says it explores identity loss, humanity, corrosive love, and scientific ambition.

James Watkins directs the film from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, with Flanagan also credited with the story, according to Coming Soon. The production team includes Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, according to the teaser materials.

The Cast of the 'Clayface' Movie

The cast also includes Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan, along with Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. Earlier reporting and cast listings identified Ackie as Dr. Caitlyn Corr and Minghella and Marsan in supporting roles, Deadline reported.

In DC Comics, Clayface is a Batman villain best known for a body that can change shape, duplicate forms, and grow stronger, making him one of Gotham City's most unusual threats. The character first appeared in "Detective Comics" #40 in 1940, and DC says multiple people have held the Clayface name over time.

Clayface has been adapted in several other projects outside the comics, including "Batman: The Animated Series," "The New Batman Adventures," "Gotham," "Creature Commandos," and video games such as "Batman: Arkham City." Those adaptations have drawn on different versions of the character, including Basil Karlo and Matt Hagen, as per CBR.