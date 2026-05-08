Authorities say they have submitted the cellphone of reality television star Darrell Sheets for forensic analysis as part of an active investigation into alleged cyberbullying following the 67-year-old's death last month.

A statement from the Lake Havasu City Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the Mohave County Office of the Medical Examiner has preliminarily ruled Sheets' April 22 death a suicide, pending completion of toxicology testing. Police said the Criminal Investigations Unit has submitted Sheets' cellular phone for forensic examination and is currently awaiting the results.

"This investigative step is essential to advancing the case," the statement said as reported by US Weekly. Police did not provide further details about the alleged cyberbullying or identify any potential suspects.

READ MORE: 'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Dies at 67 From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Officers were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. April 22 to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive after a report of a deceased person, the department said. Upon arrival, they found a man who appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office. Family members were notified, officials said.

The Mirror also reported that Sheets was best known for his 13-year run on the A&E reality series "Storage Wars", where he earned the nickname "The Gambler" for his frequently risky purchases of storage units. He appeared on the show from 2010 through 2023 and remained a popular figure with viewers.

Following news of his death, fans and former viewers posted condolences on social media. In one post on X, a user urged anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help.

The police department said it will release additional information as the investigation progresses. The Mohave County Office of the Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In separate news, Suggest reported concerning a fellow buyer's claims about Darrell Sheets, the star of "Storage Wars", who died by apparent suicide on April 22 at age 67. Fellow buyer Dusty Riach recalled an unusual final interaction with Sheets, who unexpectedly accepted a low offer on an estate collection without negotiating—a behavior 110 percent out of character for him.

Riach described Sheets as a strong, outspoken friend and expressed shock over his death, noting their long history of friendship and deals both on and off camera.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Breaks Down in Tears While Reading Devastating Essay on Love and Loss