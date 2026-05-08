Kris Jenner is finally speaking openly about trying Ozempic after years of public speculation surrounding her dramatic weight loss.

During a recent appearance on the She MD podcast, the 70-year-old reality star admitted she experimented with the medication long before it became a Hollywood trend.

"We tried it once when no one knew what it was," Jenner shared during the interview, though she did not explain when she used the drug or who joined her in trying it, PageSix reported.

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, became widely discussed in recent years after celebrities and social media users linked the medication to rapid weight loss.

Jenner first sparked rumors in 2023 after fans noticed her slimmer appearance in vacation photos shared online. At the time, commenters flooded social media with questions about whether the The Kardashians star had used the medication. Until now, Jenner had avoided publicly responding to the speculation.

While discussing her experience, Jenner explained that the medication did not work well for her body.

"It made me really sick and nauseous," she admitted, adding that she later searched for "different options" to help maintain her health and energy.

Kris Jenner is pulling back the curtain on weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, admitting that she tried it 'when no one knew what it was' and ended up getting 'so sick.' https://t.co/2Sfz1g6KE9 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 7, 2026

Read more: Kris Jenner Alleges Longstanding Harassment Campaign by Ray J Against Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Opens Up About Peptide Injections

Jenner said she now focuses on peptide injections, supplements and regular health monitoring as part of her wellness routine.

According to the reality TV matriarch, the treatments help give her "more energy" and even add "an extra couple of hours every day." She also shared what she described as her biggest wellness lesson after turning 45.

"I get my blood drawn every three months just to keep my hormones balanced," Jenner explained. "When you look at your thyroid, you look at your hormone health and you look at what your body needs."

The podcast appearance came only days after Jenner addressed separate rumors about her appearance and facelift results.

During another recent interview, she denied claims that she was unhappy with her cosmetic surgery.

"I love my facelift," Jenner said while defending her surgeon. "I adore my doctor."

Jenner has become increasingly open about discussing aging, cosmetic procedures and wellness choices in recent years.

According to DailyMail, she previously explained that wanting to improve her appearance is part of what she considers "aging gracefully."

Jenner's daughter, Khloé Kardashian, previously defended people who use such treatments, saying there should not be shame around personal health decisions.