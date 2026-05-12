Podcast host and influencer Brianna Chickenfry is recovering after a frightening health emergency led to emergency surgery over the weekend.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia, shared in a TikTok video on May 11 that doctors discovered a large ovarian cyst had twisted her ovary, causing extreme pain and internal bleeding. The condition, known as ovarian torsion, required immediate surgery.

LaPaglia explained that the painful episode began after she spent time with the man she is currently dating. The pair had eaten Taco Bell before she suddenly developed severe stomach pain later that night.

At first, she believed the food had upset her stomach and tried to sleep through the discomfort. Instead, the pain quickly became unbearable.

"I start projectile vomiting, I'm laying on the bathroom floor, literally convulsing," she recalled in the emotional video, PageSix reported.

She said the pain later reached "20 out of 10," prompting the man she was with to rush her to the emergency room.

According to LaPaglia, one doctor initially dismissed her symptoms as a reaction to fast food. However, further testing, including a vaginal ultrasound, revealed a much more serious issue. Doctors found a "giant cyst" that had caused her ovary to twist.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia Undergoes Emergency Surgery for "Giant" Ovarian Cyst https://t.co/2hiH8sh4xx — E! News (@enews) May 11, 2026

Brianna Chickenfry Says Cyst Twisted Her Ovary

The Plan Bri Uncut host was then transferred by ambulance to another hospital for emergency surgery. Doctors later told her there was about half a liter of blood in her pelvic area because of the cyst and torsion.

During the operation, surgeons drained the blood, untwisted her organs and fully removed the cyst.

"They fully removed the cyst and made sure all my organs were untwisted," she said.

The Cleveland Clinic describes ovarian torsion as a medical emergency that happens when an ovary twists around supporting tissues, cutting off blood flow. Without treatment, it can lead to tissue damage and possible loss of the ovary.

LaPaglia praised the all-female surgical team who cared for her, calling them "badasses" for helping her through the difficult procedure.

According to People, she also shared that the man she is dating stayed by her side throughout the ordeal.

"He sat with me in the ER, he sat with me through my surgery, waited for me, brought me home," she said.

The influencer added another stressful detail to the weekend: she was supposed to move into a new apartment the same day she underwent surgery. Because the move was delayed, she joked that she is now "technically homeless" while recovering.