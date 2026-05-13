Elizabeth Hurley says her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus feels more natural than many people might expect, despite their very different public images.

The actress shared details about their relationship while attending the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in New York City on Tuesday. Hurley, 60, explained that life on Cyrus' Tennessee farm actually reminds her of home in England.

"I hadn't really had that foresight to have that, but funnily enough, the farm in Tennessee is very similar to my farm in Gloucestershire, so in a way it kind of feels normal," Hurley said.

According to PageSix, the couple has reportedly been dating since April last year. Cyrus, 64, is known for his country music career and reality TV fame, while Hurley built her career in film, fashion, and modeling. Even so, she made it clear that their lifestyles are not as different as people may think.

Hurley arrived at the event with her son, Damian Hurley, and the pair quickly drew attention for their matching looks and close bond. Hurley joked that her son only started looking like her after puberty.

"Before that, he was blond and he didn't look much like me at all," she said.

Elizabeth Hurley explains why unexpected romance with Billy Ray Cyrus feels ‘normal’ https://t.co/cp8cqcXgB3 pic.twitter.com/ZYLA5PZSGK — Page Six (@PageSix) May 13, 2026

Elizabeth Hurley Praises Breast Cancer Research

The event also gave fans another memorable fashion moment from Hurley, who stunned in a soft pink sheer lace gown with puffed sleeves, sparkling details, and floral appliqués. The elegant mermaid-style skirt flowed behind her as she walked the carpet, making some fans compare her glamorous appearance to a modern-day mermaid at 60.

Fashion experts praised the look for matching the event's breast cancer awareness theme. The gown was believed to be from designer NEDO by Nedret Taciroğlu, a label Hurley has worn several times before, Hola reported.

While speaking at the fundraiser, Hurley reflected on her longtime work with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. She has supported the organization for more than 30 years as part of the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.

"I've learned more and more over the years," Hurley explained. "It just means a lot to spread the word on what the scientists are doing with all the money we raise."

The annual Hot Pink Party raised more than $9 million for breast cancer research this year.