President Donald Trump sparked controversy during a recent public appearance by making candid remarks about his wife, Melania Trump, following her speech at the annual Congressional Picnic.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Melania Trump delivered a prepared address celebrating the Fostering the Youth Act, recently passed by the House on May 19. Her speech was seen as an effort to highlight her influence and role as First Lady. Afterward, she introduced Donald Trump from a White House balcony, receiving positive acknowledgment from him.

🚨 NOW: President Trump and First Lady Melania are hosting a Congressional Picnic at the White House



Melania spoke, then introduced 47.



POTUS: "I have to follow that?! I HATE it! I NEVER like following our great first lady, because it makes me look not so good." 🤣



Slick 😂 pic.twitter.com/eENIALYX2S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 19, 2026

However, the moment quickly turned awkward. Trump initially praised her but then expressed frustration with following her on stage. "I hate it. I never like following our great first lady because it makes me look not so good," he said with a smirk.

His remarks hinted at jealousy over Melania's rising popularity, referencing her documentary success and public appeal. "There's only room, remember this, for one star in a family. So I better get rid of that. That's not so good ... people love her," Trump added.

Observers noted Melania's facial expressions shifted from composed to visibly uncomfortable during Trump's comments. Social media users interpreted the interaction as evidence of tension in their marriage. One user wrote that Melania's reaction showed pure contempt and disgust, while others pointed to her avoiding physical contact with Trump in public events.

The case was also made even more difficult due to the rumors concerning Trump's alleged close connection to his executive assistant, Natalie Harp, creating speculations about the status of his marriage after 21 years.

The interaction of the former president with Melania is not new, with instances where people have seen how the couple lacks physical intimacy with each other as opposed to the diplomacy observed with other leaders like Canada's Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, WCBI reported that President Trump has delayed signing a planned executive order on artificial intelligence, saying he wants to ensure the U.S. maintains its global lead in AI development. He told reporters he postponed the order because he didn't like certain aspects of it, adding that some provisions could potentially slow innovation or hinder competitiveness, especially in relation to China.

The draft order reportedly included measures to secure Pentagon and federal systems, promote AI adoption across government and create voluntary guidelines for developers to share information on advanced AI models before public release.

Trump said AI is already creating jobs and producing tremendous good and emphasized that he does not want policies that could get in the way of progress in the industry.