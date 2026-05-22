The resurfacing of model Elsie Hewitt's past legal battle with actor Ryan Phillippe has reignited public attention as new reports emerge about her co-parenting tensions with comedian Pete Davidson.

Per Stylecaster, Hewitt dated Phillippe briefly in 2017, a relationship that later became the subject of a civil lawsuit alleging domestic violence. Court documents reportedly filed in September of that year claimed an altercation occurred on July 4, 2017, following a dispute at a social gathering.

According to the allegations, Phillippe became upset after feeling ignored at a party and left early. Hewitt later claimed she went to his home to retrieve her belongings, where the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. She alleged she was "kicked, punched and thrown down the stairs," resulting in significant injuries.

Photographs of bruising and medical records were submitted as part of the case, including treatment for chest pain, abrasions, and severe bruising at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Police reportedly responded to the incident and issued an emergency protective order, which later expired.

According to People, Phillippe's representatives denied the allegations while the actor publicly rejected the claims, stating at the time that he was saddened and disgusted by what he described as false accusations. He maintained that law enforcement conducted an investigation into the matter.

The case ultimately did not go to trial, as both parties reached a settlement in 2020.

The renewed interest in the lawsuit comes as Hewitt is now reportedly facing a separate dispute involving Davidson, with sources claiming she has threatened legal action over child support and custody arrangements for their daughter, Scottie Rose.

Hewitt has publicly suggested she is raising her child without consistent support, stating in a recent social media post that she is doing so "on my own, which is hard." Those comments sparked widespread online debate about the former couple's co-parenting relationship.

However, sources close to Davidson dispute her claims, saying the former "Saturday Night Live" star is actively involved in his daughter's life and provides full financial support, including housing and medical expenses.

The contrasting narratives have fueled speculation across entertainment media, drawing renewed scrutiny not only of Hewitt's current situation but also her high-profile legal history with Phillippe.

As discussions continue online, neither Hewitt nor Davidson has issued additional public statements addressing the latest reports directly.