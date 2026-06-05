Jay-Z's legal pursuit against attorney Tony Buzbee under New York's rare Section 487 penal code faces significant challenges, legal experts say. The rapper, 56, filed a lawsuit accusing Buzbee of fraud and deceit after being accused of rape by one of Buzbee's clients—a claim Jay-Z denies.

Per Radar Online, Jay-Z's lawsuit alleges that Buzbee intentionally misled his own client, Jane Doe, to accuse the rapper of sexual assault during an MTV after-party when she was 13 years old. The lawsuit invokes Section 487, which allows for legal action against attorneys who commit fraud or deceit. However, experts caution that proving intent under this law is notoriously difficult.

"Jay-Z's team has a steep hill to climb if they expect to actually convince the court," said attorney Jordan Matthews of Holtz Matthews LLP. He explained that the law requires proof that Buzbee intended to deceive the court, a high burden of proof that is tough to meet. Buzbee has denied any wrongdoing.

Attorney Yosi Yahoudai emphasized the distinction between aggressive legal representation and intentional deception. "This penal code targets intentional deceit," he said. "There's a difference between zealous advocacy and fraud."

The accuser voluntarily dismissed the original sexual assault lawsuit in late 2024, admitting in an interview that not all the facts are clear and acknowledging possible mistakes in identification. Despite this, Jay-Z's legal team alleges Buzbee manufactured a fake death threat to pressure the accuser to drop the case.

Jay-Z claims Buzbee sought dismissal to avoid scrutiny of his credentials by New York courts, noting prior jurisdictional issues in other cases. The rapper also cited an alleged recorded conversation where Doe attributes the entire legal problem to Buzbee, saying Jay-Z didn't sexually assault her.

Some attorneys warn that while Jay-Z's claim is challenging, it poses a real threat to Buzbee's reputation. Robert Tsigler of The Law Offices of Robert Tsigler said documentary evidence will be crucial: "Where there is a claimed violation of filings, documentary evidence is the main witness."

Buzbee is known for filing numerous lawsuits against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on behalf of alleged victims. His legal crusade against Diddy slowed after judicial scrutiny in New York, with Diddy denying all allegations.

In separate news, Forbes reported that Jay-Z headlined the 2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, marking his first major performance in six years. The show celebrated hip-hop culture, Black music, and Jay-Z's legacy, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of his album Reasonable Doubt.

He honored Philadelphia's influential hip-hop scene, reunited with State Property members, and featured guests like Jazmine Sullivan and Meek Mill. The event highlighted the strong ties between Jay-Z, Roc-A-Fella Records, and Philadelphia's rap community, emphasizing his impact on the culture beyond music.