At the "Office Romance" premiere, Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone. Her fuller bust shocked both fans and critics, creating a major buzz. So people were talking a lot about her look that night. At 56, Lopez appeared in a strapless nude Sohee Park gown adorned with floral embellishments, highlighting a cleavage that sparked widespread speculation about whether she underwent breast enhancement.

Two leading Beverly Hills plastic surgeons shared their expert opinions exclusively with RadarOnline, suggesting that the singer and actress likely had breast implants.

Dr. Jay Calvert observed that photos from the event show very defined borders at her cleavage that do not occur naturally, especially at her age.' He added that Lopez may also be using a push-up bra or specialized garment to enhance her silhouette, with implants probably of modest size.

Adding further insight, triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian noted that what stands out is not just the increase in size but the preservation of youthful breast characteristics such as upper-pole fullness, projection, cleavage, and shape—qualities that typically diminish over time due to aging, weight changes, and hormonal fluctuations.

"Whether this effect is the result of implants, fat grafting, a lift, exceptional genetics, or modern garment technology, the visual impact is undeniable," Dr. Hovsepian said. He praised Lopez and her medical team for maintaining a figure that defies typical breast aging patterns seen in women approaching their late 50s.

Dr. Hovsepian also pointed out that the gown's modern corsetry likely played a role in accentuating Lopez's bust. "Corsetry technology today can create cleavage effects surprising even to many plastic surgeons," he explained. However, he emphasized that the consistent volume visible from multiple angles indicates enhancement beyond just clothing.

Jennifer Lopez's fit physique, combined with this pronounced breast roundness, has drawn attention from both the public and experts, fueling ongoing speculation about whether she chose to undergo cosmetic surgery or other enhancement methods.

Meanwhile, EchoLIVE reports said that Jennifer Lopez says her role in the Netflix romcom Office Romance let her break away from her usual "lower-status" romantic comedy characters and play a powerful airline CEO instead.

Lopez said the film, co-starring Brett Goldstein, gave her a chance to show a very different side of herself, as her character is a successful boss who falls for her company lawyer despite a strict no-dating policy. She noted she has played similar romcom roles before and welcomed the shift in story and character status.

The film's creators said the role was written specifically for Lopez, aiming to portray her as happy, successful, and in control, while still exploring the challenges of balancing work and love.