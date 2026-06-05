Prince Andrew was photographed on June 4 with a visible bruise on the right side of his face during an outing near the Sandringham Estate. The images, first published by US Weekly, showed the former Duke of York getting into a car with noticeable discoloration across his cheek and under his eye.

The cause of the bruise has not been publicly disclosed. Sources close to Andrew told The Telegraph that the injury was linked to a non-serious medical condition, and confirmed that no accident or attack was involved.

British media reports cited medical experts who noted that bruising can occur more easily among individuals taking blood-thinning medication. Some reports also mentioned recent medical procedures as a possible explanation, though no official cause has been confirmed.

Andrew has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years, making public appearances only occasionally. As a result, photographs from his latest outing quickly attracted attention from royal watchers and media outlets.

While the exact cause has not been publicly disclosed, reports citing sources close to Andrew indicate that the condition is not believed to be serious.