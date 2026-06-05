Since first being linked publicly in 2022, Pitt and de Ramon have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. While they have occasionally appeared together at public events, the couple has generally avoided extensive media attention, making recent outings particularly notable for entertainment observers.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon were photographed together on a date night in London on May 29, 2026, drawing attention with their contrasting but confident approach to the evening's dress code.

Pitt opted for a bright blue button-down shirt paired with loose purple trousers, purple loafers, matching socks, and tinted glasses — a coordinated monochromatic look that leaned into bold color. De Ramon chose a cropped ruffled lace top with fitted brown trousers, finishing with tan peep-toe heels and a matching handbag. The two appeared relaxed and at ease, walking hand in hand through the evening.

The appearance offered another glimpse into the couple's relationship, which has remained largely private despite continued public interest. Since first being linked in 2022, Pitt and de Ramon have generally avoided extensive media attention, making each public outing a point of interest for fans and entertainment observers.

While fashion observers focused on the couple's contrasting style choices, the outing also reflected the increasingly comfortable public presence Pitt and de Ramon have shown in recent months as their relationship continues to attract attention.