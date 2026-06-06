Catherine, Princess of Wales, has resumed a schedule of public engagements following her announcement in early 2025 that her cancer had entered remission. Her return has been gradual and focused, centered on the causes that have defined her public work for years.

Catherine's return to public life has been closely watched by royal supporters since she announced her remission. Her recent appearances have focused on causes related to children, mental health, and early childhood development — areas that have long defined her public work and remain central to her role as Princess of Wales.

King Charles III continues to receive treatment following his cancer diagnosis, which he disclosed publicly in 2024. Buckingham Palace has not revealed the specific type of cancer. Despite ongoing treatment, the King has maintained a limited schedule of official duties and public appearances.

This week, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at St. James's Palace marking the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK. The event brought together researchers, clinicians, and advocates working to advance cancer prevention and treatment. The King's attendance reflected his continued commitment to public service.

Prince William has taken on an increasingly prominent role over the past year, representing the royal family at major engagements in the United Kingdom and abroad. The Prince of Wales has balanced official responsibilities while supporting both Catherine and King Charles through their respective recoveries.

Buckingham Palace has stated that medical matters remain private and that updates will be provided when appropriate.

Both King Charles and Catherine continue to focus on recovery while increasing their public activities.