Rapper 50 Cent has used a high-profile case involving President Donald Trump in an ongoing legal battle over life rights to counter Shaniqua Tompkins' free speech defense.

According to AllHipHop, G-Unit Books, representing 50 Cent, filed a motion to dismiss Tompkins' counterclaims in New York Supreme Court, targeting her use of an anti-SLAPP defense. Anti-SLAPP laws are designed to protect individuals from lawsuits aimed at silencing their public speech. Tompkins said the lawsuit is an attempt to silence her from speaking out about 50 Cent.

G-Unit's attorneys countered with Trump v. Trump, a 2023 case in which Donald Trump sued his niece Mary Trump for violating a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) when she released his tax records to The New York Times. Mary Trump's attempt to use an anti-SLAPP defense was denied by a judge, who ruled that enforcing contractual agreements is not what anti-SLAPP laws cover.

The reference to the Trump case forms part of G-Unit's broader motion seeking to dismiss eight of Tompkins' counterclaims and six of her affirmative defenses. Two defenses—"unclean hands" and "lack of consideration"—have already been dismissed because Tompkins did not respond to challenges on those points, effectively conceding them under New York court rules.

The dispute traces back to a 2007 agreement in which Tompkins signed away rights to her life story in exchange for a cash advance from G-Unit Books. Tompkins has maintained she signed the deal under duress, citing financial hardship and fear. G-Unit claims that Tompkins' videos and interviews in 2023 and 2025 have devalued the contract's worth, seeking at least $1 million in damages.

As per Vibe, G-Unit Books alleges that Tompkins breached the agreement by posting videos in 2023 and 2025 discussing details about her past relationship with Jackson. Jackson's attorney, Reena Jain, said at the time, "Tompkins' behavior was intentional—she explicitly referenced the very agreement she breached while actively breaching it."

The publisher claims Tompkins received $80,000 for the rights along with potential royalties, a figure Tompkins disputes. She contends she was paid only $35,000 and accuses G-Unit Books of failing to meet contractual obligations. She also alleges she signed the contract under duress after an encounter with Jackson's late manager, Chris Lighty.

Jackson and Tompkins' relationship dates back to the 1990s. They share a son, Marquise Jackson, born in 1996. Their relationship ended amid Jackson's rise to fame, with both acknowledging a turbulent history.

The case is being overseen by Judge Robert R. Reed. No hearing date has been announced for the motion to dismiss.