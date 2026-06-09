Former First Lady Michelle Obama publicly supported Jill Biden after the then-first lady faced backlash for using the title "Dr.," according to Biden's new memoir, "View From the East Wing."

As per Radar Online, Jill Biden revealed in her memoir that she was taken aback by criticism questioning whether she should continue using the honorific she earned through years of higher education. The controversy arose following a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that mocked her use of the title and suggested she drop it.

"It felt strange to be attacked for using an honorific that I'd earned," Biden wrote, recalling how the criticism struck a nerve. She earned her doctorate from the University of Delaware at age 55 after more than a decade of study while teaching full-time and raising her family.

Instead of remaining silent, Biden received strong support from several prominent figures, including Michelle Obama and civil rights leader Bernice King, who highlighted that her father, Martin Luther King Jr., also held a non-medical doctorate.

"Michelle Obama publicly stood beside me during the controversy, making clear that I wasn't facing it alone," Biden said.

The memoir also reveals that some members of Biden's own team questioned whether she should continue teaching English at Northern Virginia Community College after her husband became president. Despite this, Biden remained steadfast.

"Teaching was non-negotiable for me," she wrote, emphasizing that maintaining her career was tied to her belief in women's financial independence and meaningful work outside their relationships. She also cited lessons learned from her first marriage, which ended when she was in her twenties and left her financially vulnerable.

Biden ultimately continued in her teaching job during the entire administration, juggling classroom and official White House responsibilities. She reflected that the experience reinforced her conviction that education, career achievement, and independence should never be diminished regardless of criticism from political opponents or public commentators.

In the book, Vanity Fair also reported that Biden recounts warm interactions with Queen Camilla, Queen Rania, and Brigitte Macron but describes her efforts to connect with Melania Trump as often met with stonewalling.

The memoir also provides behind-the-scenes details of conversations between Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, including discussions about whether he should seek reelection — a campaign he ultimately decided against.

"View From the East Wing" is drawing attention not only for its political insights but also for its candid portrayal of the personal dynamics among recent first families.