The Science of LLLT and Hair Loss

The hair loss industry has come a long way in developing products and technology that help those suffering from alopecia and thinning hair. It can be quite devastating when our hair starts to thin, and we can feel a bit frantic when trying to find the right "cure" for our hair. Thankfully, low level light therapy is here for all our hair loss needs, keeping that frantic feeling at bay and allowing those luscious locks to thrive once again. Read below to find out about the science of LLLT and how it can affect hair loss.

What is LLLT

LLLT, also known as low level light therapy, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared technology that effectively treats hair loss. It specifically targets individuals suffering from male/female pattern baldness. It stimulates and enhances cell function, promoting hair growth by absorbing into the cells, and triggering cellular activity. When suffering from male/female pattern baldness, your hair follicles go into the resting stage at a faster rate than your scalp can produce in the growth stage. By using low level light therapy, it improves cellular respiration, forcing hair to stay in the growth phase longer and reducing the amount of time in the dormant stage. This therapy is both safe to use and extremely effective, gaining the approval from medical doctors and dermatologists.

In this great technological revolution, hair growth technology has gone above and beyond to ensure your hair has the chance to live again. Low level light therapy was once only available in special clinics, costing an arm and a leg to receive. But now, this tech has been brought home to use! Hair growth companies care about your scalp and hair growth, bringing you hair growth caps you can wear at home for a fraction of the cost.

But be aware! Many companies use both low-level lasers and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in their hair growth caps. What many people aren't aware of, is that light emitting diodes do not produce the same stimulation of hair growth as low-level lasers. There are thousands of studies and clinical reports on lasers and the effect it has on hair growth, but there has been very little evidence that LEDs have an effect on hair growth or cell stimulation. This is important when trying to decide what product will work best for you. You can read here about the best laser cap for hair loss to help give you some more insight on some of the best products on the market today.

Is it Effective?

Yes! LLLT can work magic on your hair and scalp, generating growth like you've never seen before. There are many testimonials from those that have used LLLT for hair loss, and it has been proven to provide an increase in hair growth after using the hair growth caps. Not only do they have a guaranteed increase of hair growth, but its noninvasive, painless, has no known side effects, and increases hair strength and scalp health. And not to mention, you can do it in the comfort of your own home, for an affordable price! The science of LLLT and hair loss in an amazing way scientists and medical professionals are utilizing modern day technology. You can take advantage of this and help regrow your hair to its healthiest stage once again!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles