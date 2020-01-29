Easy Homemade Face Mask for Acne

You would be surprised at the number of people dealing with skincare problems. Dermatologists are cashing in on huge sums of money from the millions of people suffering from skin issues such as acne.

Since I turned 13, I have had issues with my skin, particularly my face. I would get serious breakouts and blemishes that were embarrassing. My classmates, most of whom had flawless skin, would give me weird glances.

That is where my quest for the perfect skin started. I tried all sorts of store-bought serums, visited tens of dermatologists but nothing seemed to work for me. That is until one day when my friend recommended an overnight face mask that worked wonders. Now, I boast of flawless and radiant skin.

Additionally, in my many years of scouting over the Internet, I came across inexpensive face masks that are only as far as your kitchen. In this article, we are going to look at easy face masks for acne you can make in the comfort of your home.

Let's delve into specifics.

Banana face mask

A banana is a common ingredient when you are looking for an effective face mask for acne. It is a natural ingredient that moisturizes the skin leaving it looking and feeling softer. All you need to do is to mash a ripe banana into a smooth paste and apply it gently to your face, extending to the neck. Allow the mask to set for 10 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

What's more interesting is, you can add other ingredients like ¼ cup of plain yogurt and 2 tablespoons of honey, which is a natural remedy for acne.

Vinegar face mask

Vinegar doubles up as a face mask and a skin toner. It has been used since time immemorial to serve the above purposes.

As a homemade face mask, you mix apple cider vinegar and water in equal ratios, apply the solution to the face and allow some time for it to dry. As a skin toner, add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar into 2 cups of water then use it as a final rinse after washing your face.

Yoghurt face mix

Apart from the yumminess of yogurt, it is a great face mask for all skin types. With just a teaspoon of plain yogurt, the juice from a ¼ slice of orange and a teaspoon of aloe, you can make a revitalizing face mask for acne. Mix these ingredients, apply on the face and leave it to sit for approximately 5 minutes before rinsing it off.

Oatmeal face mask

Another easy homemade face mask for acne is oatmeal. In a ½ cup of hot (not boiling) water, add a 1/3 cup of oatmeal. Let this mixture settle for three minutes then mix in 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt, another 2 tablespoons of honey and egg whites from one small egg. Apply this mixture to the face; let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Conclusion

With the right homemade face mask for acne, there isn't much that cannot be cured. They go a long way in reducing the visibility of patches, blemishes, decreasing pores, and improving the overall appearance of your skin.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles