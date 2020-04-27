3 Blue Light Blocking Glasses To Get If Use the Laptop 24/7

Technologies like our smartphones, laptops, tablets, and computers have become more integrated into our daily lives, and it's essential to be aware of any adverse effects that blue lights may cause on your health.

You may likely have heard of the term blue light, with notions that say it's terrible for the health because it causes headaches, dry eyes, eye strains, irritation, insomnia, and many more.

There has been a lot of buzz about blue light blocking filters and glasses these days, and you may have seen them on your Instagram feed, advertised by influencers or algorithms.

But what is a blue light?

You won't know it as high-energy visible (HEV) since it's commonly known as blue light. It is on the light spectrum close to ultraviolet light.

Blue light emits from the devices, the LED light fixtures, and the sun.

During the daytime, blue light helps repress melatonin more powerfully than most types of light, which keeps you awake and alert.

However, when it comes to sleep, it's a different story.

Since blue light signals your brain to stay up, using blue light-emitting devices at night, like your smartphone, or the TV or your laptop, will confuse your body into thinking it shouldn't go to sleep yet.

But did you know that there's already a "night mode" setting on your smartphone or computer that alters the screen from blue light to warmer hues of red?

Warm red tones are known to be the least potent suppressors of melatonin.

Although blue light doesn't cause any injury to the eye, decreasing blue light exposure and limiting screen time and brightness can help people sleep better and feel more comfortable.

Until the technology entrepreneurs sufficiently address any problems caused by the blue light, here are a couple of steps we can take.

- Smart appliances at home that has a bright blue display can be covered with a drape or any cover that's appliance-friendly.

- Sit about 25 inches away from your computer screen and position the screen, so you are gazing slightly downward.

- Take regular breaks every 20 minutes. Shift your eyes to look at an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

- Decrease your computer's blue glow by purchasing glare-reducing protective screen cover.

- Use your night shift mode on your mobile phone or put a blue filter screen on your phone.

- Use blue light protective glasses at bedtime if you can't dodge using your devices, or can't entirely block out blue light in your environment.

- Talk with your optometrist about purchasing glasses with blue light filters or contact lenses with built-in HEV filters

- Glasses that claim to filter out blue light from smartphones, laptops, tablets, and computers are becoming even more popular today.

Make your screen time more pleasant. Here are fashionable blue light protection glasses from Amazon that you can purchase as soon as possible.

TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

It has a trendy frame and is non-polarized, and will protect your eyes from the harmful blue light. Their lenses are also designed to block blue light or the UV ray from any exposure.

MeetSun Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Enjoy your digital time without having to worry about fatigue or blurry vision and headache with these.

These blue light blocking glasses will provide you all-day protection. Say goodbye to eye damage and eye strain.

SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Reduce symptoms of eye strain by using these gorgeous blue light blocking glasses from Amazon. These frames are great for indoor and outdoor and would make you look fresh and hipster.

Though it looks like metal, it is lightweight, durable, and very comfy to wear.

