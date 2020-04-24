4 Must-Have Acne Treatments: Your Best Face After Quarantine

With everybody staying indoors because of the coronavirus lockdown, and unsure when this will all be over, many people can't help but overthink and be anxious, resulting in a lot of stress and acne.

Stress, anxiety, or any psychological problem go hand-in-hand, so if you're wondering that breakout suddenly appeared overnight, then your stress level may be the culprit.

While you may need to take a couple of strategies to clear your skin, reducing your anxiety level may end up being an essential one for you.

Acne-prone skin is the result of a mixture of factors that lead to obstructed pores, some of which are regulated by hormones.

To be able to get rid of some of that acne blemishes, here are some tips.

Ask for help from a dermatologist. It is the best way to discover the best acne management plan for you.

Look for ways to decrease your stress and anxiety and staying positive.

It's also essential you eat wholesome food and do some meditation when you feel like you're going to have an anxiety attack or if you have negative thoughts.

It's also essential that you make sleeping a priority, as well as exercising whenever you can, whether if it's just a walk outside your house.

As much as possible, you need to avoid eating food full of sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or other substances that aren't healthy to relieve the stress.

Minimize breakouts by gently washing your face twice a day with a mild cleanser. Use a moisturizer that doesn't contain oil and clean your face with alcohol-free toner as not to irritate the skin.

You should also keep your hair off your face and avoid picking at that acne, despite it being so tempting as it will only make it worse and can cause scarring.

When looking at the best acne treatments, either one of these active ingredients must be in it.

Retinoid

Retinoid is a common ingredient in acne treatments. It is derived from vitamin A, and the retinoid is the lightest in the retinoid family, but a good outset for beginners or sensitive skin types.

You can try out this Differin Gel that features Rx-strength acne-fighting retinoid. This will help clear breakout. They start deep in the pores, prevent acne before it begins, and restores textures and tones.

Salicylic Acid

This ingredient will help prevent your pores from being clogged. You may be able to find over-the-counter salicylic acid and products that are available from 0.5 percent up to 5 percent.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Facial Exfoliant is perfect for those suffering from blackheads, large pores, wrinkles, and fine lines. It will hydrate, brighten, and smoothen your fine lines and get rid of your acne scars in no time.

Benzoyl Peroxide

Kill the bacteria in your face by choosing a product with Benzoyl peroxide. It will kill off acne, remove excel oil from the skin, and remove the dead skin cells. You may be able to find product strengths from 2.5 percent to 10 percent; however, be careful with the side effects.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment is proven to reduce acne by more than 50% by using it more ten days straight. It's also the best choice for people with sensitive skin.

Sulfur

It removes dead skin cells that easily clog the pores and helps in eliminating excess sebum in the face. Sulfur may be combined with the other active ingredients stated above. But you need to be wary, as products containing sulfur may cause dry skin.

Earth's Care Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask is an excellent choice for that weekly acne mask treatment you always use. At first, it may cause redness, but it fades away after a few minutes, so don't leave it for too long.

