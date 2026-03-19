Kristin Cabot is speaking out for the first time about the viral "kiss-cam" moment at a Coldplay concert that sparked widespread backlash in July 2025.

In a new interview on Oprah Winfrey's podcast, Cabot shared her side of the story, saying the situation was misunderstood and deeply personal.

The former HR executive appeared on "The Oprah Podcast" to explain what really happened the night she was seen embracing her boss, Andy Byron, during a concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

When the stadium's kiss cam focused on them, both quickly tried to hide.

On stage, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked that the pair might be "very shy" or "having an affair," a comment that fueled online speculation, according to Daily Mail.

Cabot told Winfrey that she and her husband, Andrew Cabot, had already separated weeks before the concert and were planning a divorce.

She also said Byron had told her he was in a similar situation with his own marriage. According to Cabot, this context was missing when the moment went viral.

Kristin Cabot from the "KISS CAM" during the Coldplay concert revealed HER HUSBAND was at the concert.



She denies having an affair. pic.twitter.com/mSXyKz55Wu — ZERO CONTEXT VIDEOS (@ZeroContext_Vds) March 18, 2026

Kristin Cabot Says Husband Was at Coldplay Show

Cabot revealed that her estranged husband was also at the concert, something she only learned after her daughter sent her a message while she was entering the venue, Today reported.

"In my mind, I thought, 'Is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy?'" she said. Still, she believed it was unlikely they would cross paths in a crowd of over 50,000 people.

When the camera suddenly turned to her, Cabot described feeling immediate panic. Her first concern was not public opinion, but her husband.

She explained that she did not want to embarrass him, especially given his private nature and their amicable separation.

Cabot also clarified that the concert marked the first time she and Byron showed any physical affection.

She added that she did not hear Martin's comment at the time, as she was focused on the shock of the moment and its possible impact on her family.

The fallout was swift. Byron resigned first, followed by Cabot. She later filed for divorce in August 2025.

In a previous interview with The New York Times, Cabot admitted she made a mistake and took responsibility, saying her actions cost her career.