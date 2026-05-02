Court filings made public Wednesday allege that singer-songwriter D4vd amputated the tattooed fingers of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in an apparent effort to destroy evidence linking him to her death.

Prosecutors say the victim's ring and pinky fingers on her left hand were missing when her dismembered remains were discovered in the front trunk or "frunk" of the defendant's Tesla Model X, court documents obtained by RadarOnline state.

A law enforcement official described the missing fingers as critical because the ring finger bore a tattoo of the suspect's name. The official said the absence of the digits suggested a deliberate attempt to remove identifying evidence.

The teen's body was found in September 2025 after a tow yard manager reported a strong odor and insect activity coming from the vehicle, the documents say. Detectives reportedly recovered a cadaver bag containing the head and torso and additional bags holding other body parts, but the tattooed fingers were not located.

Prosecutors say the killing was calculated and that the defendant took steps to conceal the crime. Records show the teen arrived at the suspect's Hollywood Hills home around 10:10 p.m. after he arranged an Uber to pick her up, the filings say.

The prosecutor outlined messages purportedly exchanged between the two in the hours before the killing, saying the pair had been arguing and that the victim had threatened to reveal their relationship. The prosecutor added that the defendant continued to text the victim after she was already dead in what the filings describe as an apparent attempt to create the illusion she was still alive.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office declined immediate comment on the specific allegations but confirmed the case is under active investigation. Defense counsel for the musician did not respond to requests for comment.

A representative for the victim's family released a brief statement asking for privacy as they grieve and cooperate with investigators.

A prosecutor described the evidence prosecutors plan to present at a preliminary hearing scheduled to begin May 1, saying they will outline steps the suspect allegedly took to dispose of and obscure evidence, including dismemberment and storage of remains in his vehicle for an extended period.

The report includes that investigators allege the two met when the victim was 11 and later became involved while she was still a minor. The alleged prior relationship figure into prosecutors' narrative of the case, as AOL reported.

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled for his next court appearance May 1, the publication reported. The case is ongoing, and charges have not been finally resolved.