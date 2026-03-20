TV creator Shonda Rhimes is speaking out after fans questioned why late actor Eric Dane was not included in the In Memoriam tribute at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Following the March 15 ceremony, Rhimes addressed the backlash while attending a post-Oscars event. She explained that the awards show focuses on film, not television. "Well, he's not a movie star," she said, noting that the tribute is meant to honor those primarily known for movie work, US Magazine reported.

Rhimes added that Dane's legacy would likely be better recognized at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

"I feel like when the Emmys come around, he will be immortalized the way he should be," she said. "You can't fault the Oscars for the fact they're looking at movies."

Dane, who died in February at age 53 after battling ALS, was best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy. While he did appear in films like "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Marley & Me," his biggest success came from television, where he built a strong fan base over many years.

Shonda Rhimes Reacts to Eric Dane Being Excluded From Oscars In Memoriam Tribute https://t.co/rPNlIYrP63 — E! News (@enews) March 19, 2026

Fans React to Eric Dane's Absence from Oscars

Dane's absence from the Oscars tribute quickly drew attention online, with fans expressing disappointment that he was not honored during the emotional segment.

The ceremony featured tributes to several film figures, including special moments recognizing major contributors to the movie industry.

According to reports, the Academy receives hundreds of requests each year for the In Memoriam segment. A committee reviews the names and selects honorees based on limited time during the live broadcast. Those not included on stage are still recognized on the official Oscars website.

Rhimes, who worked closely with Dane, also shared a more personal message about the actor.

"He was an incredible human being, and I still say is because it's very hard for me to believe he's gone," she said.

According to People, she described his death as a major loss, not just for the cast and crew of "Grey's Anatomy," but for everyone who knew him.

"He was a huge loss for the Shondaland family," she added. "He was just a wonderful, giving guy."

Dane's family previously confirmed that he passed away surrounded by loved ones after a "courageous battle" with ALS. They also noted his efforts to raise awareness about the disease during his final months.