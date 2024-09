Justin Timberlake will not face drunk driving charges after securing a plea deal in his DWI case. According to TMZ, the singer, who was arrested in the Hamptons in June, will avoid drunk driving charges after he agreed to plead guilty to a traffic violation. Timberlake will admit to Driving While Ability Impaired, instead of the original DWI charge, which has been dropped and will pay a $300 to $500 fine as part of the agreement. #justintimberlake #arrest #dwi #fine #guilty #court #charge #hamptons