This is CRAZY!

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jane Doe & a man named Paul would do a freakoff called the "trifecta"



Diddy would be Michael Jordan.

Jane Doe would be Kobe Bryant.

Paul would be Shaquille O'Neal.



Funny, but not funny, but this is really funny. 🤣😂https://t.co/KGiCuPkgkV pic.twitter.com/K7hAzjE3hL