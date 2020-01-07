Kylie Jenner Called a 'Hypocrite' After Posting Photo of Her Mink Slippers -- Here's Why

In this age of social media, we all have this urge to post just about anything that is happening in our lives -- from our breakfast, outfit of the day, errands, workout routine, refreshment drink down to showing off some skin to promote "self-love."

There is nothing wrong with sharing your day-to-day whereabouts on social media, especially for celebrities as their fans crave for such photos so they can somehow take a peek at their idol's lives.

However, in this world drowned on social media, one entry can make or break your image, especially if you are someone that people look up to. Just like what recently happened to reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Hypocrite, unreal, and so disconnected: this is how internet users now describe the 22-year-old social media queen after posting a photo of her Louis Vuitton mink slippers on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Kylie seems to be still on her pajamas and just took a photo of her "baby pink toes," which features her $1,400 homey flat mule rose pink slippers ... which happens to be made out of real fur.

You might be thinking, what is wrong with posting a photo of her thousand-dollar slipper, right? Well, let us say that the timing is not right. Internet users raged as the Instagram story came after pouring her heart over the devastating situation in Australia.

In her previous entry, Kylie posted a photo of a koala being rescued from the ongoing wildfires in the country. She even sympathized with the poor animal and wrote: "Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia. This breaks my heart."

However, the koala entry was followed up by her cute mink slippers. Fans find it ironic how Kylie sympathized with the death of poor animals yet showed off her slippers knowing that some wild animals also had to die for the production of such luxury item.

Social media users started criticizing the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, saying how hypocrite and disconnected she is with what is happening in the real world.

One Twitter user wrote: "Seeing Kylie Jenner post about the koalas being killed by the fires in Australia followed by a picture of her wearing mink sandals on her Instagram story really made me realize the extent to which the Kardashian family's stupidity reaches."

Another follower even assumed that the billionaire makeup brand owner, together with her family, did not even donate money for disaster relief in Australia.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny," the Twitter troll wrote all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

While Kylie remains silent about the issue, her sister Kim Kardashian could not help but clap back on the said tweet and replied: "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."

As of writing, the Australian bushfire already took 25 lives, more than 1,500 homes, and burned down six million acres of land across the county.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles