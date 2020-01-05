Pink Pledges $500K To Australian Bushfire Relief, Urges Fans To Donate

Australia is currently amidst an environmental crisis. But everyone can certainly help.

For one, American pop star Pink (also known as Alecia Beth Moore) pledged to donate vast amounts of money from her pocket to help the relief operation in the ongoing Australian bushfire.

In her Instagram account, Pink expressed how she felt about the country's current situation.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz," she added.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer posted a photo, including a list of Australia's local state fire station and together with their online donation paged. She also encourages 7.4 million Instagram followers and fans to make some donations for relief operations.

The 40-year-old American singer is known for having a massive fanbase in the Land Down Under. In 2013, Pink's "The Truth About Love Tour" became the most successful solo female artist tour in the history of Australia.

Pink is not the only celebrity who extended a helping hand in the current devastating wildfire taking people, animals, and nature's life in Australia. On Sunday morning, husband and wife Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also pledged half a million dollars to the country's fire services.

"Our family's support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now," Nicole and Keith wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Australian comedian Celeste Barbers has raised a whopping 31 million dollars for the benefit of both fire services and families affected by the ongoing wildfires.

The 37-year-old comedian opened the fundraising on her official Facebook page on January 3rd. As of writing, more than 818,000 people already donated on her cause, and unlike the fire in Australia, Barbers' appeal for funds does not have any signs of slowing down.

Barbers may have established her name through funny antics, but the huge amount she was able to raise is not a joke, and will surely help the entire relief operations in her hometown.

On her Instagram story, Barbers expressed how overwhelmed she is with the support her fundraising received but assured both followers and donors that the money would go straight to those who needed it in the middle of the crisis in Australia.

"It's going to the Rural Fire Service (RFS), and it will be distributed out. So I'm going to make sure Victoria gets some, that South Australia gets some, also families of people who have died in these fires, the wildlife," she said.

It was in September of last year when the Australian bushfire sparked, which as of today, has taken 22 people's lives, has taken over 1,500 homes, and burned down six million acres of land across the country.

