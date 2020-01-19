Justin Bieber Asked to Leave a Gym Because of Taylor Swift — Here's Why

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have a strained relationship. From their connections to Selena Gomez and Scooter Braun, it keeps going to the next level.

TMZ reported that Taylor Swift likes her workouts solo, and she does not just book a trainer but the entire gym as well. She will kick anyone out for her solo gym session, regardless if it is a fellow celebrity ot not.

With that said, Justin Bieber was reportedly asked to leave Dogpound Gym when the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer arrived for her workout.

Bieber was at the West Hollywood btanch of the gym earlier this week when he, his crew and the remaining attendees were told to go because Swift had a training appointment.

According to TMZ, the "Yummy" singer and his security team were approached to leave by Swift's security, but they refused to do so.

Although they had not been explicitly told that it was the "Lover" artist who was booting them out, Bieber's team reportedly announced that they were not going anywhere until Bieber was done working out.

A source close to the singer told the Daily Mail that Bieber "rolled up" without an appointment.

The Canadian pop star was spotted arriving at the location on Monday, where he opted not to use the private entrance.

"He was asked to leave the gym because they had other appointments. It is a private gym, so everyone has their time slots," the source said.

A source at the gym specified that Swift would like to train alone and that the incident was not personal.

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have shared a public feud over the past few years.

Their most recent one was when Swift accused Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, of bullying after his company became the owner of most of her music.

The "Me!" singer said she has been unable to own the rights to her music because of a record deal she signed when she was 15 years old.

Sharing her thoughts on Tumblr, Swift attempted to take back the rights to the music she has released on Big Machine Records. She also expressed her feeling that the music manager has tried to dismantle her legacy.

Swift claimed that the record company offered her to earn one album back at a time in exchange for every new one she recorded after her first deal with them expired.

Big Machine still owns the rights to her six albums released between 2006 and 2017. The "Cats" actress says she only learned about Braun taking over the label when it was announced.

In the Tumblr post, Swift also shared a photo posted by Bieber shortly after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leaked their phone-call controversy. It showed a screenshot of Bieber on a video call with Braun and West with the caption "Taylor Swift what up."

It has since been deleted, though she called it an example of the bullying she faced.

Bieber has since apologized to her but said it was "distasteful and unfair" while also criticizing Swift's comments about his music manager.

"For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn't fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? It seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that in posting that, your fans would go and bully Scooter," Bieber wrote.

Swift has also confirmed that Bieber has cheated on her best friend, Selena Gomez.

In a recent interview, Taylor said she could not forgive the person who hurt Gomez, saying, "I can forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles