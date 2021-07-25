Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday in St. Tropez, France, with Ben Affleck. The actress' ex, Alex Rodriguez, was also spotted in the same area; is this a coincidence or not?

Lopez and Affleck are inseparable since they recently rekindled their romance; the actress celebrates her birthday by taking time off and having a vacation overseas.

The couple gave major nostalgia to fans when they seemingly recreated a scene from Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" music video when Affleck squeezes the singer's buttocks while lying face down in a yacht.

Jlo and Ben Affleck literally said let’s break the internet again pic.twitter.com/ai2A9q4tVl — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) July 25, 2021

The "On The Floor" hitmaker also shared snaps of her getaway on Instagram, captioning the post with "what it do" along with a heart emoji.

Besides their boat trip, the pair were also spotted enjoying a night out in L'Opera restaurant, where they shared drinks and good laughs, as seen on photos circulated online.

Following this, multiple outlets reported that the singer's ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was also in the French Rivera at the same time.

According to a source who told E! News, the recent sightings aren't a coincidence. The insider revealed that the ex-couple planned a trip together in France long before they called their engagement off.

READ NOW: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Hospitalized After SHOCKING Life And Death Situation; What Happened? [FULL STORY]

The source added that Rodriguez "decided not to change his plans and still go." On the other hand, Lopez also pushed through her vacation, but she brought Affleck with her instead.

Although Rodriguez, who's also celebrating his birthday, is entirely single after the breakup, he's not alone in France. Per Page Six, the Major League Baseball star was spotted on a luxurious yacht trip with several women wearing bikinis.

In one photo, Rodriguez can be seen having the time of his life as he goes down into the ocean by riding an inflatable slide.

An insider told the outlet that A-Rod isn't going back home anytime soon as he's expected to cruise around Europe over the next few weeks. He will tour around Monte Carlo and Ibiza. More recently, he was spotted yachting around Italy.

Rodriguez seems to be enjoying his single life as he was seen partying in the Hamptons earlier this month.

"Alex was having fun; he was just chilling, he was in good spirits. I didn't see him talking to any women." a source told the outlet at the time.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth 'Tired' of Drama: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle No Longer Allowed in Frogmore Cottage [REPORT]