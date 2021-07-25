A newest report claims Prince Harry's remaining belongings have removed from Frogmore Cottage and placed in storage. It can be recalled that this cottage is his and wife Meghan Markle's living quarters when they were still back at the palace.

Given the ruckus caused by Prince Harry's book deal - supposedly made up of four books, one of which is dropping by August, some insiders surmised that this place is never ever going to occupied by the couple anymore. Whether or not this is because Prince Harry refuses to return before the rental deal runs out, or the Queen has simply grown tired of dealing with him.

Some said it could definitely be the latter even though it is not clear whether it was Queen Elizabeth herself who ordered his belongings, said to include framed pictures, to be boxed up and left at the nearby castle.

When the rental deal runts out next April, some surmised it is not likely to be renewed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would then have to hand the luxury cottage back.

Even if there is an important event in 2022, there's only a slim chance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

According to insiders, Prince Harry returning seems "impossible to conceive," even for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee after Harry agreed to pen a tell-all memoir.

The Queen is said to be already exhausted by what Prince Harry has been putting her through - just three months after Prince Philip's passing.

Our source said: "She [The Queen] could not wait to get away. "She is still grieving very deeply and wanted to head to Balmoral to escape from things. She is also incredibly tired. The announcement of Harry's book, and the new claims that he could release four books, are the last thing she needed," a source said.

"It is only just over three months since Philip was buried, so the book announcement is incredibly insensitive and seems another two fingers to the monarchy," the source further explained.

The source however said that the Queen is striving hard to still be gracious. She reportedly told her family and staff to rise about the impending controversies that will be caused by the coming books.

The Queen however is said to be a bit hurt by the thought that a book is going to be dropped for public consumption after she died.

"But Her Majesty has told her family and staff that the only way to deal with it is to rise above it. She has actually surprised some staff with her restrained reaction to the book - although the suggestion another could be released after she dies has not helped," the source said.

