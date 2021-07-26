Is this a sign that R. Kelly is guilty and embarrassed about his crimes?

The disgraced musician is reportedly fighting prosecutors' attempts to bring up allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old in his upcoming trial.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer's lawyers spoke out hours after the government claimed that a male accuser recently came forward as part of their investigation.

They reportedly want to tell the jurors about the crimes R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, committed apart from the ones mentioned in the indictment.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker said, "This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public's perception in this case, ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise."

She concluded, "As the trial nears, we are looking forward to the truth prevailing."

Becker said that she and her team would be opposing the request of the prosecutors.

Last week, Radar Online reported that prosecutors dropped new allegations in court documents. A victim, John Doe # 1, came forward to describe an assault R. Kelly did to him back in 2006.

According to him, he was only 17 years old at the time when he met Kelly at a local fast food joint and invited him back to his recording studio.

John Doe # 1 claimed that the "Laundromat" hitmaker asked him what he was willing to do to succeed in the music industry.

Then later, he was forced to engage in a sexual act with the musician.

Per court documents, John Doe # 1 introduced R. Kelly to John Doe # 2, a close male friend who was about 16 or 17 years old.

Kelly reportedly established a sexual relationship with John Doe # 2 and required his girlfriends, including Jane Doe # 5, to have intercourse with John Doe # 2 upon his command.

They claimed Kelly even allegedly filmed those encounters and that there are telephone records that verify his relationship with the two John Does when they were both underaged.

Other allegations are also being considered to be added to the court, with prosecutors wanting to introduce evidence that Kelly also sexually abused singer Aaliyah Haughton and married her in 1994 when she was only 15 years old, so she couldn't testify against him. Aaliyah died in 2001.

R. Kelly is currently locked up in jail, awaiting his trial in Brooklyn, New York.

