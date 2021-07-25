LeVar Burton will be the newest guest of "Jeopardy!" starting Monday.

Ahead of the premiere, the "Reading Rainbow" host spoke with The Seattle Times about his popular quiz show experience.

He explained that the wisdom he received from past experiences helped him during his short tenure on "Jeopardy!"

Some of his past experiences include "Roots" and "Star Trek."

During the interview, LeVar Burton was asked why he considers the temporary stint and the show worthwhile.

The 64-year-old commented that TV is now an excellent tool for education.

LeVar said, "I've been about education my entire career, and I definitely believe in the medium (of television) as one where more than simply entertaining is the order of the day."

"I try and use the medium in a way that brings something else to the table as often as I can."

He also revealed that "Jeopardy!" and some of his past projects have the same things.

LeVar believes that TV is a way to entertain viewers and make money and share insights and lessons with viewers.

With his past TV shows, the German-born actor found roles and TV shows that would teach viewers lessons, providing them with inspiration and encouragement.

"They all have that commonality about them, that common thread of entertainment, yes - and informational, inspiring, enlightening, educational, uplifting."

He further said, "We can do so much more than just sell each other stuff with the medium."

The same qualities can also be found in "Jeopardy!"

READ ALSO: 'The Talk' Host Amanda Kloots Critcized For Dating After Nick Cordero's Death -- Host Fires Back!

LeVar Burton on His Experience As Guest Host of 'Jeopardy!'

LeVar Burton confessed that hosting "Jeopardy!" started as scary. The pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek's footsteps threw that actor off his game for a bit.

Thankfully, his wife Stephanie Cozart Burton, who also serves as his makeup artist, played coach during production breaks.

However, though the gig started scarily, he admitted that it ended the fun.

LeVar told the AP how he felt immense pressure, "And the fact that there are only two hosts who have ever stood in that spot. The pressure, the natural tendency was to want to live up to Alex's example, his legacy."

"Jeopardy!" had another host in the 1960s-70s before Trebek, and that was Art Fleming.

Despite his episodes not airing yet, he is already being considered for the permanent host role with more than 250,000 signatures in a petition.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Confesses Pop Star's Family Tricked Him