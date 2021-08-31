Amadeu Campos Silva was just starting his professional career as a bull rider when an unexpected tragedy occurred before him.

Silva recently joined the Velocity Tour event in Fresno, California, where he became one of the youngest bull riders to attend the event. What was supposed to be a celebratory appearance before his 23rd birthday led to catastrophe.

The 22-year-old bull rider faced a freak accident on Sunday's event when he lost his balance on the bull he was riding on. According to Andrew Giangola, the spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), the young athlete suffered from injuries that led to his death.

"Amadeu's spur got caught in the flank rope. He was caught under the bull, who stepped on his chest, and subsequently passed due to injuries suffered in this freak accident," he said in a statement to E! Online.

First responders were still able to transport him to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. Unfortunately, he did not make it.

Giangola, on behalf of the PBR community, paid tribute to the rising star and referred to the accident as a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone.

Per the spokesman, Silva was a determined Cowboy athlete who was liked by everyone. He also sent their heartfelt condolences to the late bull rider's family and friends.

What Happened to Amadeu Campos Silva?

In the same statement, Giangola explained what happened to Silva and the bull he was riding on.

According to PBR's rep, the bull showed no indication of going out of control, even during his bucking motion. He clarified that what the bull did was not out of aggression and was bucking in his usual pattern.

However, Silva lost his balance and was pulled under the bull, ended up getting stomped on his chest.

Cody Lambert, the livestock director for the PBR, also saw the crash and said the same sentiment.

He told USA Today that Silva was thrown upside down until he reached the bull's back leg.

PBR pledged to investigate the incident and revealed their plans to create a legacy fund to assist Silva's family and future bull riders.

The Brazil-based bull rider joined the PBR's US tour after taking the spotlight during PBR Brazil in 2017 and 2018. He started reaching the top on the Velocity Tour in 2019 before entering the world finals in 2020.

