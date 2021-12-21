We know it's hard. You spend half the year watching either ABC's The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, then suddenly, one day, POOF! The Bachelorette ends and you have nothing to watch for......okay, like, two weeks.

STILL, it does not help that those two weeks are basically the least busy two weeks of the entire year - the ones right after Christmas. With long stretches of days off before you and a deep yearning for more romantic drama in your heart, where will you turn now that Michelle Young has finally chosen her soul mate?

Fear not: Streaming is here for you. Here are eight shows you can watch on various streaming services so that you don't have to wait such an agonizingly long time for Clayton Echard to meet all the new contestants on The Bachelor.

FBoy Island (HBO MAX)

On FBoy Island (which is apparently located somewhere in the Caymans), three female contestants are tasked with picking through a group of 24 dudes to figure out which dozen are the "Nice Guys," who are there looking for love, and which are the "FBoys" (read: Fuqbois), who are only there for the cash prize.

If one of the FBoys is chosen as a partner at the end of the game, he gets the prize money; BUT, if he decides to stay in a relationship with his misinformed lover despite his FBoy status (if she melted his heart) they can split the cash.

Love On The Spectrum (NETFLIX)

Love doesn't look the same for everyone - and for neurodivergent people, sometimes it can look VERY different. Love On The Spectrum invites viewers into a different dating world, in which a few couples on the autism spectrum show us a glimpse into their lives, their partners, and their relationships.

It's a heartwarming and eye-opening show for anyone who wants to learn more about others - or, possibly, more about themselves.

Sexy Beasts (NETFLIX)

Have you ever wondered if you could fall in love Beauty and the Beast style? Just meet a weird creature and see if you love them for them before you find out what they look like?

That's the basic concept behind the show Sexy Beasts, in which two people looking for love get made up by a team of experts to look like some kind of creature, and go on a date just like that, hoping to help people get to know the real them.

Temptation Island (PEACOCK)

If you enjoy seeing people in agonizing states of relationship strife, you'll enjoy Temptation Island. The rules of the game are simple: Don't cheat on your partner. They fly troubled couples to paradise in Hawaii and surround them by extremely hot single people to test the strength of their relationships.

Too Hot To Handle (NETFLIX)

If you want to take it to the EXTREME, watch Too Hot To Handle, where the contestants truly did not know what they were in for. This show took 10 commitment-phobes and put them on a romantic tropical island, and then told them that they could form relationships - but no touching allowed.

More specifically, the rules are: No kissing, no heavy petting, no self-gratification, and ABSOLUTELY no sex. Meanwhile, the show tries to tempt the budding couples with things like massage sessions and private suites. Each rule they break, they lose some of their prize money - a shared $100,000.

(If you happen to blaze through the first two seasons, don't worry, because USA just announced that Season 3 is coming January 19!)

Love Is Blind (NETFLIX)

A pandemic-era show if ever there was one, Love Is Blind is a social experiment and dating show in which men and women looking for long-term partners get to know each other without ever meeting in person - up to and including getting engaged.

The show is an interesting look at the different ways you can get to know someone in today's world, and it's got the same bottled-up feel as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette - just more extreme.

Love Island (HULU)

Love Island is the perfect stand-in for Bachelor fans who love the spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise, because it's basically the same thing with people you don't already recognize. On Love Island, a big group of singles gets together for a summer of fun, games and money.

On the show, each of the islanders must couple up for a chance to win $50,000. They can form their pairs based on love, friendship, or simply a mutual desire to win the money, but at various points in the game they are asked to re-couple and switch it up. You can either be voted off the island by the audience, or kicked off if you come out of re-coupling without a partner.

At the end, whichever couple is left standing wins the money.

The Circle (NETFLIX)

Ok, so this one isn't technically a dating show - The Circle is a social media game show borne of pandemic conditions, where contestants try to build a popular social media following while locked in their homes, interacting with each other only through text messaging and online games.

It's really a game about the raw power of social media, but there is A LOT of flirting (and catfishing) going on in here, so there is a definite dating show element.